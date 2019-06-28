PITTSBURGH - A woman who has lived in Point Breeze for decades is worried her neighbor's dead ash tree will fall over onto her house.
"You don't know how many times I run to the window to look out, you know, when there's a wind storm, rain or snow even. Yeah... it's not been a good feeling for sure," Harriete Meriweather said.
Meriweather said she has lived there for 30 years, but she's now too afraid to go into her backyard.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer contacted the neighbor who said a survey showed the tree falls on both of their properties. She'll have more details on Channel 11 News at 5.
