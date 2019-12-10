PITTSBURGH - Point Park University announced Monday that it began recruiting for its varsity esports team, which would begin competition during the fall semester of 2020.
The team will operate as part of university's athletic department and will be the 18th varsity sports team on campus. The Pioneers' esports team will be affiliated with the National Association of Collegiate Esports. Athletic scholarships are available for recruits that sign on to the team's first season.
