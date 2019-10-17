0 Point Park University Police Department renames training center in honor of Officer Calvin Hall

PITTSBURGH - The Point Park University Police Department has renamed its training center in honor of Officer Calvin Hall, who was shot and killed while he was off-duty in Homewood in July.

He spent two years as a Point Park police officer before joining the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

Related Headlines Hundreds of lives saved because of blood drive in honor of fallen…

Hall's family was presented with a plaque and got a tour of the new training center. An audiovisual simulator that trains officers on how to react in high-stress situations is the main feature of the center.

“It’s still difficult to talk about Calvin and the impact he had on our department,” Jeffrey Besong, assistant vice president and chief of police, said. “We had a lot of laughs with Calvin, but he also was a tremendous police officer who took his job and training very seriously. Having his name attached to the center gives us an opportunity to talk about him with our new officers while they undergo their own training.”

Who is Calvin Hall, the off-duty officer shot in Homewood?

Hall's family said they were honored that the school wanted to create the memorial.

“My brother valued his education as well as his oath to protect and serve. It is such an honor that his legacy will live on through the Point Park University Police Department,” said Curtis Hall, Calvin’s brother. “My family and I are so proud of all his accomplishments, and we are elated that he had such a profound impact on everyone he came in contact with. His infectious laughter and unforgettable smile will be forever imprinted on our hearts.”

Calvin Hall was also a student at Point Park University and was close to earning a degree in criminal justice.

Calvin Hall's mother, Louella Hall Carter, reads a plaque given to her during a private ceremony at Point Park University. (Photo: Lou Corsaro) Lou Corsaro

(Calvin Hall's mother, Louella Hall Carter, reads a plaque given to her during a private ceremony at Point Park University. Photo credit: Nick Koehler.)

A copy of the plaque given to the family will also hang on the wall at the training center, which says the following:

“Office Calvin Maurice Hall, October 27, 1982-July 17, 2019: Calvin made his mark as an exceptional police officer during his two years with the Point Park University Police Department. The Point Park community joins his family, friends, and brothers and sisters with the Pittsburgh Police in mourning this terrible loss while honoring his legacy as a great servant and ambassador. Calvin, you will never be forgotten. Your tour is over, and we will take it from here. May you rest in peace.”

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.