PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh's iconic fountain at Point State Park will start back up on May 4, according to a tweet from Pittsburgh Public Works.
The fountain will be back just in time for the Pittsburgh Marathon weekend.
Our friends at @DCNRnews report that @CityPGH’s iconic fountain at Point State Park will be operational by May 4th! Just in time for @PGHMarathon weekend.— Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) April 25, 2019
Thank you to the State crews who have worked hard to get them gem ready for spring after a difficult winter of flooding! pic.twitter.com/yAi7SpEbYE
TRENDING NOW:
- AJ Freund: Slain Illinois boy was beaten, forced into cold shower by parents, prosecutors say
- 11-year-old boy killed in crash on Pa Turnpike, eastbound lanes closed
- North Carolina teen rescued from rip tide brain dead, will donate organs, father says
- VIDEO: Sheep take over backyard
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}