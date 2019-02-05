  • Poles catch fire, leading to power outage

    SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two poles caught fire early Tuesday morning, leading to a power outage in Scott Township, officials said.

    Fire crews were called about 3:30 a.m. to the area of Old Washington Pike for the incident.

    At one point, Duquesne Light’s website listed more than 300 power outages in Scott Township. By 5 a.m., only one outage was being reported.

