STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police said one person is dead in a double shooting Stowe Township Wednesday morning.
Witnesses told Channel 11 they woke up to the sound of gunshots in the 1100 block of Island Avenue just after 7 a.m.
Investigators said two people were found shot inside a three-story apartment building. One was found in an upstairs apartment and the other was found in the basement.
Police have not released the names or conditions of the victims.
We're working to find out if investigators have a suspect.
WPXI’s Lori Houy is on the scene working to find more about what led up to to the shooting. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
