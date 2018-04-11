  • Police: 1 person dead after double shooting in Stowe Township

    Updated:

    STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police said one person is dead in a double shooting Stowe Township Wednesday morning.

    Witnesses told Channel 11 they woke up to the sound of gunshots in the 1100 block of Island Avenue just after 7 a.m. 

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said two people were found shot inside a three-story apartment building.  One was found in an upstairs apartment and the other was found in the basement. 

    Police have not released the names or conditions of the victims.   

    We're working to find out if investigators have a suspect.  

    WPXI’s Lori Houy is on the scene working to find more about what led up to to the shooting.  Refresh WPXI.com for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 1 person dead after double shooting in Stowe Township

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sacramento police unveil body cam policy after protests

  • Headline Goes Here

    What's next for Parkland students? Town halls, midterms vote

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police got 911 calls before man killed at homeless shelter

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police identify man shot, killed in Wilkinsburg