  • Police: 2 men caught while breaking into local business

    Updated:

    UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two men were caught red-handed breaking into a Fayette County business, according to police.

    But now, officers are still searching for one of them.

    What he left behind at the scene of the crime that's going to help identify him, on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

    A security system triggered police to respond to the burglary at a Union Township business.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories