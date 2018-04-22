ANTIOCH, Tenn. - At least four people are dead after a shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee.
Nashville Police said Travis Reinking, 29, is a "person of interest" in the shooting.
Police said he was last seen wearing black pants and no shirt.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPXI.com for the latest updates.
