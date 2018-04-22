  • Police: 4 dead after nude gunman opens fire at Tennessee Waffle House

    ANTIOCH, Tenn. - At least four people are dead after a shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee.

    Nashville Police said Travis Reinking, 29, is a "person of interest" in the shooting. 

    Police said he was last seen wearing black pants and no shirt. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with WPXI.com for the latest updates. 

