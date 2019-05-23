  • Police: 4 men broke into Sandcastle Water Park in the middle of the night

    Updated:

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - It's opening weekend at Sandcastle Water Park in Homestead, but police said four men wanted to start the summer fun early.

    Police said they broke into the park after a night of partying.

    Channel 11 was outside the park early this morning when police from West Homestead chased the suspects who were caught on camera casually strolling the boardwalk at 1 a.m.

    Channel 11's Renee Wallace found out what they missed that got one of them caught, on 11 News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories