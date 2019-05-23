HOMESTEAD, Pa. - It's opening weekend at Sandcastle Water Park in Homestead, but police said four men wanted to start the summer fun early.
Police said they broke into the park after a night of partying.
Channel 11 was outside the park early this morning when police from West Homestead chased the suspects who were caught on camera casually strolling the boardwalk at 1 a.m.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace found out what they missed that got one of them caught, on 11 News at 6 p.m.
