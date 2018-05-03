  • Police: 1 person shot inside Nashville mall

    Updated:

    NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said one person was shot inside Opry Mills Mall after a dispute.

    Police said the suspected shooter is in custody. No additional threat is known.

    We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    The Nashville Fire Department tweeted that one male victim was transported to Skyline Medical Center.

    Police are sweeping the mall as a precaution and are in the process of evacuating the mall, according to NBC affiliate WSMV.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Police are blocking traffic from entering the mall area. 

    WSMV is reporting that the ATF has responded to the scene as part of the investigation.

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol was utilizing the parking lot at Bass Pro Shop for motorcycle training.

    Troopers immediately responded to assist the Metro Nashville Police Department.

    Metro Schools said three students were still inside the Academy at Opry Mills at the time of the shooting. Those students were evacuated to McGavock High. Three nearby elementary schools, Two Rivers, Pennington and McGavock, were placed on lockout due to the active shooting situation.

     
     

    WSMV

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 1 person shot inside Nashville mall

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 1 person shot at Nashville mall, suspect in custody

  • Headline Goes Here

    Earthquake felt in parts of Tennessee

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee AD Fulmer signs new deal running through 2021

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-teacher pleads guilty to fleeing with Tennessee student