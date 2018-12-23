0 Police apprehend second wanted man in car that rammed cruisers trying to escape

BUTLER, Pa. - UPDATE 11 a.m.

Police have caught Wilson, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are hunting for a man they say fled an SUV after it crashed into two patrol vehicles, injuring three officers, early Saturday morning in Butler County.

Ryan Wilson, 27, was a passenger in a stolen Nissan Xterra driven by Joshua McBride, 27, when police attempted to pull over the vehicle at about 2:15 a.m. in Butler, according to police.

Both Butler men are wanted on felony warrants, police said, and were suspected of being involved in a recent retail theft in Butler Township.

McBride did not stop, leading police to use spike strips on Mercer Road to slow him down, police said.

McBride then purposefully rammed two Butler police vehicles before driving over an embankment at the intersection of Mercer and Route 8, police said.

Both men fled the Nissan, and police arrested McBride with help from state troopers. Wilson got away on foot.

McBride was taken to Butler Hospital complaining of burning skin from cocaine use, police said. Drug paraphernalia consistent with heroin use was found in the Nissan, according to police.

Two of the injured officers were treated at the hospital and released. The third refused treatment until McBride was in custody.

McBride is in the Butler County Prison awaiting arraignment on previous charges. In Saturday’s incident, he is charged with two felony counts each of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault while DUI, and fleeing and eluding an officer; one felony count of receiving stolen property; and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and DUI of a controlled substance.

Anyone with knowledge of Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call Butler police at 724-287-7743.

