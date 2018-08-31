Police arrest 1 suspect, seek another in Carnegie ATM robbery

Police arrested a teenager in connection with an ATM robbery this week in Carnegie, and are searching for a second suspect.
An anonymous tip about the Aug. 27 robbery led police to look at surveillance video from a high school and compare the clothing the 16-year-old suspect was wearing to what was seen in surveillance video from the bank.
The clothing was a match, police said, and when they questioned the boy, he allegedly admitted to the robbery.
A second suspect, 18-year-old Isaiah Johnson, is wanted on an arrest warrant, police said.
The guns the pair allegedly used during the robbery were hidden in a wooded area, police said, and upon their recovery, investigators determined they were BB guns.
