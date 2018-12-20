Police arrest 2 in string of vehicle break-ins in which guns were stolen

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Beaver County police arrested two men in connection with a rash of car break-ins In which guns were stolen.
Police say the two had been hitting Brighton Township residential neighborhoods for three weeks, breaking into locked cars and taking anything they could, including at least four guns.
Police caught up with the suspects last night and found most of the stolen items.
Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking to victims and learning more about the crimes for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
