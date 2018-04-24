Police arrest 5 after witnessing alleged drug deal on dinner break

Detectives getting a bite to eat Monday also took a bite out of crime after witnessing an alleged drug deal in Oakland.
According to the Department of Public Safety, the Zone 4 detectives saw Jacob Martin, 24, of Highland Park give a package of drugs to Jesse Groves, 24, of Bloomfield outside the restaurant around 7:40 p.m.
The detectives detained the pair, and allegedly found a gun, brass knuckles and marijuana in Groves’ backpack.
They radioed officers in Zone 5, who went to Martin’s apartment in the 5700 block of Bryant Street and found Michael Peterson, 25, of Larimer; Noah Wilkerson, 24, of Morningside; and Miquann Morgan-Graham, 20 of Homewood.
Police got a search warrant and allegedly found two guns, more than 40 bricks of heroin, drug packaging materials, marijuana and $6,000 in cash.
All five men were charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police issue warning after bobcat spotted in Allegheny County community
- Police: Man saws through front door of home with chainsaw, attacks 2 people
- Parents charged after babysitter accidentally burns 3-month-old
- VIDEO: Michigan 5-Year-Old Claims Teachers Taped His Mouth And Threw Out His Lunch
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}