Police arrest local man who entered Mass. homeless shelter heavily armed

    BOSTON - A former Etna resident was arrested by police in Boston after walking into a homeless shelter heavily armed.

    According to police, Robert Goodson had a loaded firearm, as well as several magazines and a box of ammunition.

    His license to carry had been revoked, according to police.

    Officers also found a black ski mask and ballistic vest.

