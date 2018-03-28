  • Police arrest man accused of robbing Mt. Washington convenience store

    Pittsburgh police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery of a Mt. Washington convenience store.

    Marese Raheem Shields, 25, is accused of robbing the CoGo's on Bailey Avenue early Thursday morning. 

    Shields is facing charges including robbery and aggravated assault.

     

