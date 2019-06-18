NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police arrested a man they say burglarized a restaurant Sunday afternoon in New Sewickley Township.
PHOTOS: Surveillance images of burglary at 68's Feed Mill
Surveillance cameras show a man taking cash from 68's Feed Mill on Route 68 about 3:30 p.m. He forced his way into the business through a back door, which he also used to leave, police said.
Police have not said how much money the man got away with.
Through several tips from the community, police were able to identify the suspect as Cory Rahl, 54, of the Beaver Falls and New Brighton area.
Police got a call for a suspcious car near a gas well off Route 68. When officers arrived they found Rahl sleeping inside the car. Police took him into custody.
He's facing several charges including burglary and criminal mischief.
