ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Channel 11 was the only news station there Thursday when a local sex offender who hadn’t registered under Megan’s Law was tracked to a restaurant in the North Hills.
State police notified Ross Township after they investigated and found Richard Scott Patrick has been working at a restaurant on Babcock Boulevard.
Renee Wallace will show you the arrest and why the owner of the restaurant was so upset on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
