  • Police arrest missing sex offender at North Hills restaurant

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Channel 11 was the only news station there Thursday when a local sex offender who hadn’t registered under Megan’s Law was tracked to a restaurant in the North Hills.  

    State police notified Ross Township after they investigated and found Richard Scott Patrick has been working at a restaurant on Babcock Boulevard.

