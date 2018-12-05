  • Police arrest student who allegedly had weapon on high school bus

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - The McKeesport Police Department is investigating after a weapon was reportedly brought onto a high school bus.

    School officials said the incident reportedly happened Monday after dismissal. 

    Police have arrested a student.

