Police arrest student who allegedly had weapon on high school bus

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - The McKeesport Police Department is investigating after a weapon was reportedly brought onto a high school bus.
School officials said the incident reportedly happened Monday after dismissal.
Police have arrested a student.
Channel 11 is working to confirm more details about this incident and will provide the latest information as it becomes available on 11 News at 11.
