Police arrest suspected hit-and-run driver who dragged woman

KITTANNING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman wanted for hitting a person with her car and dragging a victim 20 to 30 feet has been arrested, police say.
Police say they were able to put a Kittanning Township woman in jail with the help of witnesses' descriptions of her and the car she was driving that night.
State police said Monieka Erdley hit a woman with her car while ghost hunting in April.
State police said the road rage incident took place near Little Germany and Campbell Run roads around 2:30 a.m. on April 28.
Investigators say Erdley yelled at the victim and her friends to get off the road.
After a verbal argument, Erdley smashed her car into the rear bumper of the victim's parked car.
We're told Erdley then sped around the driver's side of the car, hit the victim and then took off, dragging the woman 20 to 30 feet before she fell off of the suspect's car.
The victim sustained serious injuries to her neck, head and brain.
Erdley faces numerous charges including causing an accident involving injury and careless driving.
She's expected in court on July 2.
