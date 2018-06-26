0 Police arrest teen who was in car with Antwon Rose moments before officer shot, killed him

PITTSBURGH - The teenager who was with Antwon Rose minutes before he was shot by an East Pittsburgh police officer is now in custody.

The suspect, who is 17 years old, was wanted in connection to the drive-by shooting that took place just minutes before Rose's death.

The teenager is in custody on a probation violation, and Allegheny County Police said he will be charged in connection with the drive-by shooting.

Officers arrested him late Monday night on Deraud Street in the Hill District.

Members of the Allegheny County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Task Force found him hiding out in an apartment with a 19-year-old woman wanted for failing to appear for a preliminary hearing on a hit-and-run accident.

County police said the 17-year-old was with Antwon Rose and a driver in a car that was involved in a drive-by shooting in North Braddock that wounded one man last Tuesday.

Thirteen minutes after that shooting, East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld spotted the car with bullet holes in the back and pulled it over.

After handcuffing the driver, Rose and the 17-year-old ran from the back seat.

A neighbor captured cellphone video as the officer fired three shots, killing the fleeing Rose, who was not armed.

The 17-year-old got away.

Police found two handguns in the car along with an empty magazine in Rose's pocket.

Allegheny County police said the 17-year-old will be charged in connection with the drive-by shooting, but they haven't said who fired the shots.

Sources told 11 Investigates the 17-year-old was on house arrest for a gun charge when he cut off his ankle bracelet in December and took off.

Channel 11 is not naming him because he hasn't been charged as an adult at this point.

The teenager is being held on a probation violation.

Allegheny County Police initially said he would be charged with the drive-by shooting Tuesday, but then said it would not happen that soon.

