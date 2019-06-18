BELLEVUE, Pa. - Police in Bellevue are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been reported missing by his family.
Police said Nicholas Bitsura’s brother reported last having contact with him June 12.
Bitsura is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
The Bellevue Borough Police Department asks anyone with information on Bitsura’s whereabouts to call 412-766-7400 or 911.
