BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman suspected of using a stolen debit card at stores in Burrell Township.
Police said the debit card was misplaced by its owner. It was then stolen and used to make unauthorized purchases July 25 at the Sheetz on Route 22 and the Walmart on Resort Plaza Drive.
According to police, $145.97 in unauthorized purchases were made.
Surveillance video from the Walmart captured the suspects.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Indiana County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The man is described as white with a thin build, brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing a ballcap and a white or gray T-shirt.
The woman is described as white with a medium build and shoulder-length blonde hair. She was wearing a black and white polka dot shirt, green scrubs-type pants and white tennis shoes with black trim.
The suspects were driving a red minivan.
Tips can be made by calling 724-357-1960.
TRENDING NOW:
- Death of child who was reported kidnapped ruled a homicide
- Picture of a slice of cheese and chips for school lunch goes viral
- Timeline of abduction, search and discovery of Nalani Johnson
- VIDEO: Man arrested 4 months after 14-year-old boy was found in shallow grave
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}