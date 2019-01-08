Police ask for help identifying suspect accused of access device fraud at IKEA

PITTSBURGH - State Police officials are asking the public’s help in identifying a man captured on surveillance who is accused of access device fraud.
PHOTOS: Surveillance photos of suspect accused of access device fraud at IKEA
Related Headlines
Investigators received a call about an unauthorized credit card purchase that was made at IKEA Pittsburgh on Dec. 20.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The victim, a 62-year-old Blairsville woman, told investigators the purchase was made with her debit card, and she didn’t give anyone permission to use the card.
Anyone who knows of the identity of the person in the surveillance photos is asked to call State Police.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tuesday rain, thunderstorms quickly changing to snow showers
- 2 children killed in house fire
- Driver, 3 passengers hospitalized after PAT bus involved in multi-vehicle crash
- VIDEO: Parents arrested after missing infant found buried in yard
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}