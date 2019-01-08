  • Police ask for help identifying suspect accused of access device fraud at IKEA

    PITTSBURGH - State Police officials are asking the public’s help in identifying a man captured on surveillance who is accused of access device fraud.

    Investigators received a call about an unauthorized credit card purchase that was made at IKEA Pittsburgh on Dec. 20.

    The victim, a 62-year-old Blairsville woman, told investigators the purchase was made with her debit card, and she didn’t give anyone permission to use the card.

    Anyone who knows of the identity of the person in the surveillance photos is asked to call State Police.   

