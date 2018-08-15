  • Police ask for public's help in finding missing teenager

    Updated:

    MARION CENTER, Pa. - Police in Indiana County are searching for a runaway who was last seen riding his bike.

    Nicholas Adam McCoy, 15, is a white male from Marion Center. He wears dark-rimmed glasses, has short, brown hair, brown eyes and is around 5 feet 7 inches..

    When last seen, he was wearing gym shorts and boots while riding a gray Trek mountain bike.
    Police believe he may be in Clymer or Indiana, Pa.

    Anyone who sees Nicholas is asked to call 911 immediately.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories