TARENTUM BOROUGH, Pa. - Police in Tarentum are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl.
Kazmir Jones ran away from her home shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Tarentum police at 724-224-1515.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- 80 lots of blood pressure tablets recalled
- Report: Steelers WR Brown requests trade
- US fires tear gas across Mexico border to stop migrants
- VIDEO: Mega Millions $425M jackpot ticket sold in NY; $4M ticket sold in PA
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}