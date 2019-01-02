  • Police asking for help finding 15-year-old girl

    TARENTUM BOROUGH, Pa. - Police in Tarentum are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl.

    Kazmir Jones ran away from her home shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

    Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Tarentum police at 724-224-1515.

