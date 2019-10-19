  • Police asking for help finding 89-year-old Pittsburgh woman

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 89-year-old woman who went missing Saturday.

    Police said Lois Anderson, 89, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at her home in the 100 block of Carver Street.

    Anderson was last seen wearing red pajama pants, a gray long-sleeved shirt, black tennis shoes and a green hat.

    According to police, Anderson has medical conditions that require medication, and she is known to frequent the East Liberty neighborhood – specifically, Home Depot, Ventos Pizza and Shakespeare Giant Eagle.

    Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.

