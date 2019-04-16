Police asking for help finding man who robbed convenience store at knifepoint

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 7-11 convenience store in Westmoreland County consistently targeted for armed robberies was robbed again.
The store on Route 136 in Hempfield Township was held up by knife point and police need your help finding the suspect.
Channel 11 is getting a look at the surveillance video, and finding out from investigators why this store makes for an easy target, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Notre Dame Cathedral fire: 'Entire fire is out,' official says; billionaires pledge donations
- Maker of Chips Ahoy! recalling some products due to 'unexpected' ingredient
- PHOTOS: Fire at Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
- VIDEO: 6-year-old boy helps save grandmother from house fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}