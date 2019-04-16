  • Police asking for help finding man who robbed convenience store at knifepoint

    Updated:

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 7-11 convenience store in Westmoreland County consistently targeted for armed robberies was robbed again.

    The store on Route 136 in Hempfield Township was held up by knife point and police need your help finding the suspect.

    Channel 11 is getting a look at the surveillance video, and finding out from investigators why this store makes for an easy target, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories