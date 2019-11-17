  • Police asking for help finding missing 81-year-old man

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing and "endangered" man in McKeesport.

    Lynn Wright, 81, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Giant Eagle on O'Neil Boulevard.

    Police said Wright has the early stages of dementia and is considered endangered.

    He was described as 5-foot-6 with a grey beard and bald head.

    Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police.

