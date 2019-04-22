  • Police asking for help finding missing man believed to be in danger

    BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Indiana County are asking for help finding a missing man who is believed to be in danger.

    James L. Elliott, 30, of Brush Valley Twp., was reported missing this afternoon in the area of SR 259 near the Ghost Town Trail.

    He is 5’04”, 145 lbs.

    Elliott was last seen barefoot, wearing a gray t-shirt and red shorts. 

