UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for your help finding a robber who is on the run after officers said she hit businesses in Uniontown and got away with cash.
Police said the woman targeted two businesses in the downtown area Thursday night, and they are concerned she may be setting her sights on even more.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, in one incident the woman ran behind the bar of Dimarco's Bistro, grabbed a worker by the shoulder and demanded money. She allegedly told the employee not to do anything stupid and that she knew how to work the register.
Less than three hours later, police said the same woman wearing the same clothes robbed The Vapor Hut, a vaping store on West Fayette Street just a block away.
However, investigators told Channel 11 they think her crime spree may soon come to an end. They are gathering surveillance video and said it's just a matter of time before she is caught.
Watch the video above for the full report and surveillance photos of the woman.
