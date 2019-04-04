INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. - State police are searching for an Indiana County teen who has been missing since April 1.
State police said Nicholas McCoy, 16, ran away from his home in Marion Center.
Nicholas wears glasses and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 lbs.
State police believe he’s in northern Indiana County. If you see him, you’re asked to call state police.
If you haven’t heard, we’re still searching for Nicholas McCoy, who is 16 YOA and ran away from his home in Marion Center, PA on April 1. He wears glasses and is 5’09” and 160 lbs. We believe Nicholas is still in the northern Indiana Co. area. If you see him, call 911. pic.twitter.com/zPgXnlJISX— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) April 3, 2019
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Boy found in Kentucky says he's Illinois child missing since 2011, police say
- 1 killed, 1 injured after being hit by train near Station Square
- Vehicle strikes man dressed in dark clothing walking on Route 910
- VIDEO: Bethel Park police investigating report of attempted child luring
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}