    INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. - State police are searching for an Indiana County teen who has been missing since April 1.

    State police said Nicholas McCoy, 16, ran away from his home in Marion Center.

    Nicholas wears glasses and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 lbs. 

    State police believe he’s in northern Indiana County.  If you see him, you’re asked to call state police.

