Police asking for help in unsolved homicide

    STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are asking for help in solving a homicide case. 

    Investigators said Robert Monti, 42, was found shot on Broadway Avenue in Stowe Township around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28. He was transported to the hospital where he later died, officials said. 

    Detectives believe Monti was seen entering a vehicle just before being shot.  A similar vehicle, a dark gray Ford Focus sedan, was captured on surveillance cameras leaving the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting. 

    Police would like to talk to the owner or operator of the vehicle. 

    Anyone with information concerning this homicide is case asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-TIPS. 

    A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in the case. 

    The victim's mother, Mary Monti, told Channel 11's Renee Wallace by phone how special her son was what a devoted father just an all-around great guy.  They are still trying to come to grips with what happened to him and comfort the victims two children.  

    WPXI's Renee Wallace is talking to Rober Monti's wife, Jennifer Monti.  She'll have her public plea for information on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

