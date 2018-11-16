Police asking for help in unsolved Wilkinsburg homicide

WILKINSBURG - Allegheny County police are asking for help in an unsolved homicide in Wilkinsburg.
Wilkinsburg police responded to a shots fired call on Swissvale Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 25.
Investigators said Tarue Johnson, 22, was found shot several times in the head inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a witness saw a heavy-set man dressed in all black and wearing a mask force his way into the victim’s home just before the shooting.
A motive hasn’t been determined, police said.
Investigators said they want to speak with witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in the case.
