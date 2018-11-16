  • Police asking for help in unsolved Wilkinsburg homicide

    Updated:

    WILKINSBURG - Allegheny County police are asking for help in an unsolved homicide in Wilkinsburg.

    Wilkinsburg police responded to a shots fired call on Swissvale Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 25.

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Investigators said Tarue Johnson, 22, was found shot several times in the head inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police said a witness saw a heavy-set man dressed in all black and wearing a mask force his way into the victim’s home just before the shooting.

    RELATED HEADLINE: Man found shot dead in Wilkinsburg

    A motive hasn’t been determined, police said.

    Investigators said they want to speak with witnesses. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in the case.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories