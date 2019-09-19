ASPINWALL, Pa. - Police are asking for your help in locating an elderly woman who went missing from Aspinwall.
Wanda Johnson Smyth, 82, went missing from 3rd Street around 10 a.m. Thursday.
Police said she was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla with Florida license plate IKW-F14, possibly heading back to her home in Boca Raton, Fla.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news in Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to a release from investigators, Smyth is confused with possible early onset dementia. She also takes Glaucoma and high blood pressure medications daily.
Investigators did not provide a clothing description, but they said she was traveling with her black dog, ‘Sissy.’
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Pennsylvania State Police told Channel 11 that there was a match for Smyth’s vehicle registration from a license plate reader on Route 51 in Jefferson Hills around 11:30 a.m. Thursday – just 90 minutes after she was reported missing.
However, neither she nor her vehicle has been located at this point.
Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Whitehall woman's handyman charged with homicide after her disappearance
- Serial bank robbery suspect shot, killed by police as he threatened woman with knife
- Owner to demolish the Wholey building in the Strip District
- VIDEO: Panic in the sky: Delta flight plunges nearly 30,000 feet
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}