  • Police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

    Police said Alandra McCallum, of Point Breeze, was last seen on Wednesday. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call missing persons detectives at 412-323-7141. 

