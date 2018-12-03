Police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Police said Alandra McCallum, of Point Breeze, was last seen on Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call missing persons detectives at 412-323-7141.
