MCKEESPORT - Police are asking for the public's help in an unsolved homicide in McKeesport.
FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP
Related Headlines
McKeesport police were called to the 1500 block of Sumac Street on June 12, for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people shot. A man was shot in the leg and Khaire Cole, 17, was shot in the head.
Cole was airlifted to the hospital where he later died. The second victim survived his injury.
PHOTOS: Allegheny County's Most Wanted
Police have not yet identified a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-TIPS. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution. Callers can remain anonymous.
TRENDING NOW:
- Scrutiny of mysterious letter connected to DelTondo murder investigation grows
- Beaver Co. glass plant catches fire, workers evacuated
- Shark bites Instagram model during photo shoot in Bahamas
- VIDEO: Snag in federal aid for landslides upsetting for affected homeowners
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}