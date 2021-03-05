Family pleads for help finding woman who disappeared after leaving Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Bureau of Police detectives, and a Pittsburgh woman’s family, are asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman.
Olivia Zane, 23, of North Oakland was last seen March 2 in North Oakland. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, around 169 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Detectives said she may be wearing a black knee-length coat, or a blue raincoat with a black beanie.
Her cell phone last pinged in the Homestead area.
Zane works in the computer science department at Carnegie Mellon University.
Zane’s family drove here from North Carolina to help look for her.
“If anyone out there can help us end this agony, we’ll be forever grateful,” said her father, John Zane.
If located, please contact SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.
