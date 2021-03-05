Family pleads for help finding woman who disappeared after leaving Pittsburgh home

Family pleads for help finding woman who disappeared after leaving Pittsburgh home
By: Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
Updated: March 4, 2021 - 5:07 PM

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Bureau of Police detectives, and a Pittsburgh woman’s family, are asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman.

Olivia Zane, 23, of North Oakland was last seen March 2 in North Oakland. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, around 169 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Detectives said she may be wearing a black knee-length coat, or a blue raincoat with a black beanie.

Content Continues Below

Her cell phone last pinged in the Homestead area.

TRENDING NOW:

  • Stimulus check: Who is eligible for the $1,400 direct payment under the new Senate plan?
  • Diocese of Pittsburgh urges Catholics to choose Pfizer, Moderna vaccine over J&J if given the choice
  • Man shot to death on street in Trafford
  • VIDEO: SpaceX Starship lands upright but explodes after touchdown
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • Zane works in the computer science department at Carnegie Mellon University.

    Zane’s family drove here from North Carolina to help look for her.

    “If anyone out there can help us end this agony, we’ll be forever grateful,” said her father, John Zane.

    If located, please contact SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.

    Wilkinsburg clinic helps underserved community

    © 2021 Cox Media Group