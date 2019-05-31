0 Police believe man intentionally caused crash because he was mad at his girlfriend

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Crews were on the scene today replacing a utility poll on Brightwood road after the crash that sent four people to the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, police said Jeffrey Dezardo told them he went to Wal-Mart Thursday afternoon here on library road in bethel park.

He said when he got back to his truck his girlfriend was inside waiting to confront him about his drug use.

They started arguing as they drove.

Dezardo told police he turned to look at her and when he turned back around he missed the bend in the road and veered into oncoming traffic hitting a couple in their SUV.

But police say his girlfriend tells a different story -- one they confirmed with his parole officer.

She said she called the officer to report Dezardo's drug use and he was so angry about it, he told her, “i’m going to crash both of us,” then started speeding and steered the truck into oncoming traffic.

Dezardo's truck landed on its side. That's when he said he jumped out of the truck and took off on foot because he didn't want to go back to jail.

He was arrested a short time later and then taken to a hospital.

Dezardo is facing charges including aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence.

His girlfriend and the couple in the SUV were also taken to a hospital.

