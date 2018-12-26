SCOTTDALE, Pa. - Law enforcement in two counties are looking for a man who they believe is responsible for multiple armed robberies in the past week.
A white male robbed the Dollar General on Pittsburgh Street in Scottdale on Christmas Eve, police said on Facebook.
He showed a handgun to employees, police said. It was not clear what the man stole.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.
Investigators believe he's also responsible for four other store robberies.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is getting a closer look at surveillance images and talking to those impacted by the robberies - for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
