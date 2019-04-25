  • Canonsburg, Cecil townships get police body cameras

    Updated:

    CANONSBURG, Pa. - Canonsburg Police officers are now equipped with body cameras.

    The chief told Channel 11 he had been looking into purchasing body cameras, but wasn’t sure how the department would pay for them.

    To the department’s surprise, a local company looking to give back, donated the equipment.

    Channel 11's Erin Clarke spoke to the chief Thursday and learned how these cameras have already had an impact.

