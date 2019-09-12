McKEESPORT, Pa. - Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning at a park in McKeesport.
Authorities have taped off the scene in Renziehausen Park and investigators can be seen in a wooded area.
Police said it's early in the investigation, but the female victim might have been dragged about 50 feet into the woods from a parking lot. She was likely killed elsewhere, and her body was brought to the park about 11 p.m. Wednesday.
We have a crew at the scene working to get updates as police make new information available. Look for updates on WPXI.com and Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
A man who was walking his dog discovered the body shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday.
A coroner has been called to the scene.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deadly crash reported on Route 51 in Westmoreland Co.
- Hazmat suits needed as crews remove over 100 dogs from Ross Twp. home
- Pastor and mental health advocate Jarrid Wilson dies of apparent suicide
- VIDEO: Man used cell phone to record other men in Pitt bathrooms, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}