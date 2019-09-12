  • Police: Body found in McKeesport park might have been dragged into woods

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning at a park in McKeesport.

    Authorities have taped off the scene in Renziehausen Park and investigators can be seen in a wooded area.

    Police said it's early in the investigation, but the female victim might have been dragged about 50 feet into the woods from a parking lot. She was likely killed elsewhere, and her body was brought to the park about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

    A man who was walking his dog discovered the body shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday.

    A coroner has been called to the scene.

