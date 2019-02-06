HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police now say a report of an attempted child luring in Hopewell Township was unfounded.
The boy told police he was approached around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Croxall Avenue by a man who was driving a white BMW with black wheels. The car had an “I love the Patriots” bumper sticker and and the man was wearing a Patriots hat, the boy said.
Police told Channel 11's Renee Wallace Wednesday afternoon that the report is unfounded and the boy made up the story about the attempted luring.
