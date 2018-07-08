  • Police: Brake failure causes deadly Ellwood City crash

    Updated:

    ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - One person was killed and two others were hurt when a car was unable to stop on a steep hill in Ellwood City and crashed into a tree.

    The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday on Bridge Street.

    According to police, the driver reported issues with the car's brakes. He was trying to make it from New Castle to Ellwood City. A second vehicle was following the one that crashed.

    Police said the driver of the crashed vehicle was using the emergency brake but it also failed.

    TRENDING NOW:

    "The emergency brake apparently give out coming down bridge street near the old Saint Agatha School," said Wayne Parsons, of the Ellwood City Police Department. "He {came} down through Orchard Avenue, past Hazel Avenue, across State Route 65, across First Street, and across Wampum Avenue, through a parking lot, like a driveway, then over embankment."

    Two women were able to escape the crashed vehicle. They were taken to the hospital, treated and released.

    The driver died. His name has not been released.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories