Police: Brake failure causes deadly Ellwood City crash

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - One person was killed and two others were hurt when a car was unable to stop on a steep hill in Ellwood City and crashed into a tree.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday on Bridge Street.
According to police, the driver reported issues with the car's brakes. He was trying to make it from New Castle to Ellwood City. A second vehicle was following the one that crashed.
Police said the driver of the crashed vehicle was using the emergency brake but it also failed.
"The emergency brake apparently give out coming down bridge street near the old Saint Agatha School," said Wayne Parsons, of the Ellwood City Police Department. "He {came} down through Orchard Avenue, past Hazel Avenue, across State Route 65, across First Street, and across Wampum Avenue, through a parking lot, like a driveway, then over embankment."
Two women were able to escape the crashed vehicle. They were taken to the hospital, treated and released.
The driver died. His name has not been released.
