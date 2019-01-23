  • Police called for bomb threat at Chartiers Valley middle, high schools

    BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - Police have responded Wednesday morning to the Chartiers Valley high school and middle school in Bridgeville because of a bomb threat.

    School district officials said the threat was discovered Wednesday morning and there will not be classes Wednesday for middle and high school students.

    The district sent the following message to families:

    “Busses will return high school students to their home bus stops and will not pick up middle school students. Primary and Intermediate schools are in session today, though busses may run approximately ten minutes late this morning. As always, the safety of our students is our highest priority; Administration is working closely with local law enforcement.”

    Further information about the threat was not immediately available.

