BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - Police have responded Wednesday morning to the Chartiers Valley high school and middle school in Bridgeville because of a bomb threat.
School district officials said the threat was discovered Wednesday morning and there will not be classes Wednesday for middle and high school students.
BREAKING: bomb threat reported at Chartiers Valley Middle/High School, per Scott Twp police. District has no info to release at this time pic.twitter.com/BF8g8CXRNL— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) January 23, 2019
The district sent the following message to families:
“Busses will return high school students to their home bus stops and will not pick up middle school students. Primary and Intermediate schools are in session today, though busses may run approximately ten minutes late this morning. As always, the safety of our students is our highest priority; Administration is working closely with local law enforcement.”
Further information about the threat was not immediately available.
