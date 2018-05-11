  • Police called to 2nd shooting in as many days in same neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A person was shot early Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood, marking the second shooting in that area since Wednesday.

    The shooting victim was found shot about 1 a.m. in the area of Winslow Street.

    Related Headlines

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting for Channel 11 Morning News.

    Officials said the victim was shot twice: once in the arm and once in the leg.

    Several vehicles were found with bullet holes.

    On Wednesday, an 18-year-old was found shot to death between homes along Lowell Street in Larimer.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police called to 2nd shooting in as many days in same neighborhood

  • Headline Goes Here

    7 found dead with gunshot wounds on west Australia property

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of stealing $10K related to civil matter

  • Headline Goes Here

    National phone scam busted; alleged ringleader in custody in Pittsburgh

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police looking for man who stole ATM from Shadyside laundromat