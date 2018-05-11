Police called to 2nd shooting in as many days in same neighborhood

PITTSBURGH - A person was shot early Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood, marking the second shooting in that area since Wednesday.
The shooting victim was found shot about 1 a.m. in the area of Winslow Street.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting for Channel 11 Morning News.
Officials said the victim was shot twice: once in the arm and once in the leg.
Several vehicles were found with bullet holes.
On Wednesday, an 18-year-old was found shot to death between homes along Lowell Street in Larimer.
