  • Police called to reported robbery at convenience store

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police were called for a reported robbery early Wednesday morning at a convenience store in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood, officials said.

    About six police vehicles were seen outside the 7-Eleven on Western Avenue after the possible robbery was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following the investigation for Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories