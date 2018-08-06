McKEESPORT, Pa. - Police have been called to investigate a shooting Monday morning in McKeesport.
Emergency dispatchers said someone was shot in the area of Abraham Street.
The shooting was reported about 6:30 a.m.
Further information was not immediately available.
Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Train derails near Station Square
- Kennywood ride briefly stops when safety system engages
- Photos: Train derails near Station Square
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese plans to release names of clergy members accused of child sex abuse
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}