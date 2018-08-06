  • Police called to shooting in McKeesport

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - Police have been called to investigate a shooting Monday morning in McKeesport.

    Emergency dispatchers said someone was shot in the area of Abraham Street.

    The shooting was reported about 6:30 a.m.

    Further information was not immediately available.

