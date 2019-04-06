DUQUESNE, Pa. - A city of Duquesne police car and a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus collided Saturday in Duquesne.
A Port Authority spokesman said the car crashed into the side of the bus shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Duquesne Boulevard.
According to police, the officer was attempting to pull over a vehicle that was clocked going 70 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. The car continued through an intersection after the light turned yellow and the officer followed.
The bus was on Grant Avenue waiting to turn onto Duquesne Boulevard, police said. When the light turned green, the driver proceeded into the intersection unaware of the approaching police vehicle.
The officer was unable to stop and hit the rear driver's side of the bus.
Three people on the bus complainted of minor injuries and were checked out at the hospital. The officer was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured, however, he was also checked out.
An outside police agency is now investigating.
