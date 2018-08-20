Police car struck by rolling SUV stolen from Kennywood parking lot

DUQUESNE, Pa. - An SUV stolen from Kennywood’s parking lot struck a Duquesne police car Sunday night when the driver left it in gear and got out, police said.
A Duquesne officer was driving shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Grant Avenue when he passed the SUV, the driver of which appeared to be impaired, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The SUV drove off into an alley when the police car passed, police said.
When the officer located the SUV and approached it, the driver got out with the vehicle still in gear, police said. The SUV rolled backward and struck the back of the police car.
Police are searching for the person who was driving the SUV.
